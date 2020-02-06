  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vodafone Idea to drop brand 'Idea' from postpaid services

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 06: Telecom operator Vodafone Idea will drop brand name "Idea" from its postpaid services, according to an announcement made by the company on Thursday. The company's prepaid customers will, however, continue to get services under both Vodafone and Idea brands.

    Vodafone Idea to drop brand Idea from postpaid services

    "Vodafone RED postpaid plans will be available to customers from all stores and digital channels of both Vodafone and Idea brands. "While all new postpaid customers will be on-boarded directly to Vodafone RED plans as per their usage and preference, all existing customers of Idea Nirvana, the postpaid offering under the Idea brand, will be migrated to similar Vodafone RED plans," the company said in a statement.

    Vodafone India and Idea Cellular merged their mobile businesses in August 2018 to create Vodafone Idea Ltd. Both the brands are synchronising their entire business. The move to migrate postpaid customers to Vodafone Red is a part of the company's synergy plan.

    "Beginning with Mumbai, this initiative will be rolled out in a phased manner to cover all circles over the next few months," the statement said.

    The change is applicable to enterprise Idea postpaid customers as well.

    "Prepaid products will continue to be offered under both Vodafone and Idea brands nationally across all circles via respective retail and digital channels enabling customers to enjoy a rich portfolio of services and benefits under their preferred brand," the statement said.

    More VODAFONE News

    Read more about:

    vodafone idea customers

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X