YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    VK Sasikala to be discharged from hospital tomorrow

    By
    |

    Bengaluru, Jan 30: VK Sasikala, late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide, will be discharged from hospital on Sunday. She has been advised to quarantine herself at home for a week.

    VK Sasikala
    VK Sasikala

    Sasikala Natarajan is asymptomatic. She is conscious and alert. Her vital parameters are stable and blood sugars under control. She is maintaining saturation without oxygen and is walking with support. She is being continuously monitored, said Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute.

    "The team of doctors attending Sasikala have taken a decision that she is fit for discharge and she will be discharged tomorrow with advice of home quarantine," it added

    More SASIKALA NATARAJAN News

    Read more about:

    sasikala natarajan

    Story first published: Saturday, January 30, 2021, 17:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 30, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X