Vistara to fly doctors free of cost to Kerala

Posted By: PTI
    New Delhi, Aug 21: Extending help to flood-ravaged Kerala, full-service airline Vistara will fly doctors, nurses, disaster management experts and skilled volunteers from accredited institutions and relief organisations to Thiruvananthapuram "free of cost".

    Representational Image

    The airline today said it will fly such people "free of cost" from the national capital and Chennai. In a tweet, the airline also said it will "fly them back at the conclusion of their missions".

    Due to limited availability of seats, Vistara said it will accommodate such requests on a first come, first serve basis.

    Many airlines, including Vistara, have initiated measures such as additional flights to Kerala against the backdrop of heavy rains and floods hitting the state.

    Vistara said it is also partnering with Charities Aid Foundation (CAF), India to carry relief material from corporates and accredited NGOs to Kerala.

    In a release, Jet Airways said it has airlifted over three tonnes of medicines and other relief material to Kerala and is facilitating transfer of additional supplies to the state in conjunction with several NGOs.

    "On humanitarian grounds, the airline has also waived off air freight charges on all domestic cargo shipments of relief material to Kerala," it added.

