  • search
Trending Delhi Riots
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Visa on arrival for Japan, South Korea nationals temporarily suspended

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Feb 28: Amid coronavirus outbreak, India on Thursday temporarily suspended visa on arrival for citizens of South Korea and Japan. It has temporarily suspended Iranian carriers from flying here with immediate effect.

    Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Home Affairs said,''In view of the recent outbreak of CoronaVirus, Visa on Arrival facility has been temporarily suspended for nationals of Japan and South Korea.''

    Visa on arrival for Japan, South Korea nationals temporarily suspended

    India on Thursday asked Iranian visacarriers to temporarily stop flying here. While no Indian carrier flies to Iran, two airlines from Tehran - Iran Air and Mahan Air - fly to India.

    Pakistan confirms first two cases of coronavirus; colleges in Sindh, Balochistan closed

    Iran Air has flights to Mumbai and Mahan Air to Delhi. Together they have five flights a week.

    Meanwhile, South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its total -- the highest in the world outside China -- to 2,022, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

    More than 90 per cent of the new cases were in Daegu -- the city at the epicentre of the outbreak in South Korea -- and the neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, it added, with no further deaths keeping the toll at 13.

    More VISAS News

    Read more about:

    visas south korea japan coronavirus

    Story first published: Friday, February 28, 2020, 8:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X