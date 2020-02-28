Visa on arrival for Japan, South Korea nationals temporarily suspended

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 28: Amid coronavirus outbreak, India on Thursday temporarily suspended visa on arrival for citizens of South Korea and Japan. It has temporarily suspended Iranian carriers from flying here with immediate effect.

Bureau of Immigration, Ministry of Home Affairs said,''In view of the recent outbreak of CoronaVirus, Visa on Arrival facility has been temporarily suspended for nationals of Japan and South Korea.''

India on Thursday asked Iranian visacarriers to temporarily stop flying here. While no Indian carrier flies to Iran, two airlines from Tehran - Iran Air and Mahan Air - fly to India.

Iran Air has flights to Mumbai and Mahan Air to Delhi. Together they have five flights a week.

Meanwhile, South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking its total -- the highest in the world outside China -- to 2,022, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

More than 90 per cent of the new cases were in Daegu -- the city at the epicentre of the outbreak in South Korea -- and the neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, it added, with no further deaths keeping the toll at 13.