Virat Kohli ‘not a patriot' because he married Anushka abroad: BJP MLA

No matter how many runs he scores or leads India to victory, Virat Kohli is 'not a patriot' in the eyes of BJP MLA Panna Lal Shakya because the Indian cricket team skipper married Anushka Sharma in Italy.

Addressing a programme on PM Narendra Modi's Skill India campaign in Guna, the Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA said that Kohli earned fame and money in India and chose to spend billions on his marriage outside the country.

He is loved by millions, he represents India on the world stage, why did he not hold his wedding ceremony in India? This is not 'rashtra bhakti': Panna Lal, Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA pic.twitter.com/MsCD87U4qM — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2017

"Virat earned money in India... But he didn't find any place to marry in the country. Is Hindustan untouchable?..Lord Rama, Lord Krishna, Vikramaditya, Yudhishthir got married on this land. You all must have got married here. None of us goes to a foreign country to get married ... (Kohli) earned money here and spent billions there (Italy)... (he) doesn't have any respect for the country. This proves he is not a patriot," he said.

The couple got married in a Tuscan resort earlier this month in a closely guarded ceremony and shared photos of their wedding on social media. The cricketer and actor are among India's most popular celebrities and stories of their romance have made headlines for years.

OneIndia News