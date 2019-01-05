Vinta Nanda rape case: Actor Alok Nath gets bail

  • search
    Mumbai, Jan 5: A Mumbai court on Saturday allowed the anticipatory bail plea of Bollywood actor Aloknath in the rape case. The court directed him to not leave India without court's permission.

    Alok Nath

    Vinta in a Facebook post on October 8, had accused Alok Nath of raping her at her residence after allegedly drugging her. two decades ago.

    Nanda was the writer and producer of television serial Tara where Nath was the lead actor. She shared her ordeal in a detailed FB post amidst the ongoing #MeToo movement and subsequently took the legal route.

    Alok Nath had rubbished Nanda's claims while talking to Aaj Tak. "In the current situation, if a woman accuses a man, no one will consider listening to a man's version so it's useless to react. I have known her. I would not like to comment on it. She has the right to put forward her thoughts. Right now, I am trying to come to terms with the whole thing. Will comment later."

    Also Read Alok Nath files defamation case against Vinta Nanda

    Following Vinta's allegations, Sandhya Mridul, Deepika Amin also opened up on his alleged sexual misconduct with them. Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan, Himani Shivpuri were among those who spoke about witnessing his misbehaviour multiple times.

    On November 21, a rape case was registered against Nath by the Mumbai Police, based on a complaint filed by the writer-producer, who accused him of raping her 19 years ago. The FIR was booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

    Story first published: Saturday, January 5, 2019, 14:29 [IST]
