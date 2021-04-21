YouTube
    Vikas Dubey encounter: Commission gives UP cops clean chit

    New Delhi, Apr 21: The Justice B S Chauhan inquiry commission found no evidence of wrongdoing by the Uttar Pradesh police in the encounter killing of gangster Vikas Dubey and his five associates.

    It was alleged that the police had staged the encounter to avenge the killing of eight policemen by Dubey and his associates at Bikru village on July 3 last year.

    The commission submitted its report to the UP government, 8 months after it was set up. The report will now be filed in the Supreme Court. In its report, the commission lamented that no person from the media, citizenry or even the relatives of Dubey and his killed gang members came forward to testify before the panel despite a summons being issued to them. No one came forward the Commission said.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 21, 2021, 9:21 [IST]
