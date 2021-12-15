Vijay Diwas 2021: Some interesting facts

Surrender or we wipe you out, Army Chief had told Pakistan in 1971

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 15: On December 3, 1971 a war broke out and lasted 13 days.

However, the war officially ended on December 16, post which Pakistan surrendered to the Indian Armed forces. General AA Khan Niazi, chief of the Pakistan Army, surrendered to the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahani, along with 93,000 troops. This day is celebrated as Vijay Diwas or victory day.

On December 16, the nation pays tribute to soldiers, who sacrificed their lives in this day.

What happened in 1971?

a. Prior to 1971, Bangladesh was a part of Pakistan, which was called 'East Pakistan'.

b. Reports have claimed that people of 'East Pakistan' were beaten, exploited, raped and murdered by the Pakistani Army.

c. India supported Bangladesh against Pakistan's oppression in 'East Pakistan'.

d. There was huge discontent against the military ruler of Pakistan, General Ayub Khan, in 'East Pakistan'.

e. On December 3, 1971, the government of India ordered the Indian Army to declare war against Pakistan to save people of 'East Pakistan'.

f. This war was fought under the leadership of Field Marshal Manekshaw. More than 1400 soldiers of India were martyred during this war.

g. On 16 December 1971, about 93,000 Pakistani soldiers surrendered before the Indian Army in Dhaka.

Story first published: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 14:56 [IST]