YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Video of birds fighting snake to save its eggs goes viral

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    A video of a bird battling with a snake to save its eggs is currently doing rounds on the internet. The video has taken over the internet with everyone talking about a mother's love.

    In the viral video, the snake can be seen attacking the nest. The mama bird fights back by pecking the snake endlessly.

    Video of birds fighting snake to save its eggs goes viral

    Finally, she manages to make the snake angry enough to bring his head out of the nest. The mama, papa bird and the snake later get into a fight, while the birds make the snake go away from the nest without any eggs or babies in its mouth.

    Since posted on Instagram by the user 'nature27_12' the video has garnered over 2,300 likes.

    Omg!!at last brave birds, wrote an Instagram user.

    Mata pita ki jagah koi bhi nahi le sakta hai bachcho ke jivan me, wrote another.

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news snake

    Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 15:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X