‘Tiger on the highway’: Video of big cat walking across road goes viral

Video: Tail strike, how this pilot took off despite flight tilting

Video of birds fighting snake to save its eggs goes viral

India

oi-Deepika S

A video of a bird battling with a snake to save its eggs is currently doing rounds on the internet. The video has taken over the internet with everyone talking about a mother's love.

In the viral video, the snake can be seen attacking the nest. The mama bird fights back by pecking the snake endlessly.

Finally, she manages to make the snake angry enough to bring his head out of the nest. The mama, papa bird and the snake later get into a fight, while the birds make the snake go away from the nest without any eggs or babies in its mouth.

Since posted on Instagram by the user 'nature27_12' the video has garnered over 2,300 likes.

Omg!!at last brave birds, wrote an Instagram user.

Mata pita ki jagah koi bhi nahi le sakta hai bachcho ke jivan me, wrote another.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, February 5, 2022, 15:24 [IST]