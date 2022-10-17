On camera: College student molested by auto driver doesn't let go off him

Twitterati struck with extreme level of curiosity after Harsh Goenka shares Covid isolation ward in China

Shocking accident caught on cam: Speedy car hits bike, kills one on the spot

Auto driver takes vehicle on Mumbai railway station, driver arrested after video went viral

On camera: This python skipped stairs but chose handrail to climb up!

Video | Indian teacher's unique way to teach maths has everyone singing!

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Oct 17: Indians and mathematics go a long way. So it came as no surprise when an Indian professor in the US made a tough subject like trigonometry become fun and literally 'music' to his students' ears.

In a now viral video, the viewers can see that to make mathematics interesting, Indian teacher Bala Reddy turned tough mathematical formulae and theorems into songs. He was teaching trigonometry to his students in the US.

'Ek pic to banta hai': Naga min's 'cute' selfie with food goes viral

The video was posted on Twitter by some @AK_Inspire with caption: "Math also can be fun...Indian teacher teaching Trigonometry in US."

Math also can be fun...Indian teacher teaching Trigonometry in US 😅 pic.twitter.com/GnrCT40YEv — A K 🇮🇳 (@AK_Inspire) October 16, 2022

The video is being liked by the netizens. It has so far watched around 8.4 lakh views, 4000 retweets and 23.5 thousand likes.

India

Several twitterati also commented on the video.

One called it 'Superb'.

Superb — Rajiv🇮🇳 ॐ (@rajiv71_agrawal) October 16, 2022

Another user called the video "Awesome".

A third user wrote, "Teaching is an art. Not everybody aces it."

Teaching is an art. Not everybody aces it. — Suvesh 🇮🇳 (@kehnemekya) October 16, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 17:05 [IST]