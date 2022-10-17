YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Video | Indian teacher's unique way to teach maths has everyone singing!

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Oct 17: Indians and mathematics go a long way. So it came as no surprise when an Indian professor in the US made a tough subject like trigonometry become fun and literally 'music' to his students' ears.

    Video | Indian teachers unique way to teach maths has everyone singing!

    In a now viral video, the viewers can see that to make mathematics interesting, Indian teacher Bala Reddy turned tough mathematical formulae and theorems into songs. He was teaching trigonometry to his students in the US.

    'Ek pic to banta hai': Naga min's 'cute' selfie with food goes viral'Ek pic to banta hai': Naga min's 'cute' selfie with food goes viral

    The video was posted on Twitter by some @AK_Inspire with caption: "Math also can be fun...Indian teacher teaching Trigonometry in US."

    The video is being liked by the netizens. It has so far watched around 8.4 lakh views, 4000 retweets and 23.5 thousand likes.
    India

    Several twitterati also commented on the video.

    One called it 'Superb'.

    Another user called the video "Awesome".

    A third user wrote, "Teaching is an art. Not everybody aces it."

    Comments

    More VIRAL NEWS News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Monday, October 17, 2022, 17:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 17, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X