Video | Indian teacher's unique way to teach maths has everyone singing!
New Delhi, Oct 17: Indians and mathematics go a long way. So it came as no surprise when an Indian professor in the US made a tough subject like trigonometry become fun and literally 'music' to his students' ears.
In a now viral video, the viewers can see that to make mathematics interesting, Indian teacher Bala Reddy turned tough mathematical formulae and theorems into songs. He was teaching trigonometry to his students in the US.
The video was posted on Twitter by some @AK_Inspire with caption: "Math also can be fun...Indian teacher teaching Trigonometry in US."
Math also can be fun...Indian teacher teaching Trigonometry in US 😅 pic.twitter.com/GnrCT40YEv— A K 🇮🇳 (@AK_Inspire) October 16, 2022
The video is being liked by the netizens. It has so far watched around 8.4 lakh views, 4000 retweets and 23.5 thousand likes.
Several twitterati also commented on the video.
One called it 'Superb'.
Superb— Rajiv🇮🇳 ॐ (@rajiv71_agrawal) October 16, 2022
Another user called the video "Awesome".
Awesome!— Dr. Prema Seshadri🇮🇳 (@drprema) October 16, 2022
A third user wrote, "Teaching is an art. Not everybody aces it."
Teaching is an art. Not everybody aces it.— Suvesh 🇮🇳 (@kehnemekya) October 16, 2022