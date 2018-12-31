VHP working on its strategy to win over youths by its Shauryagatha documentary at Kumbh

New Delhi, Dec 31: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has started preparing its strategy to unite Hindu community just before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In one such attempt, the organisation will come up with a documentary called Shauryagatha during the Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj. The documentary will be shown to people visiting the mela. The VHP is trying to win over Hindus by such attempts.

Sources said that the VHP is targeting such vote back which were born after 1992 that is demolition of disputed structure. To connect such people emotionally, a 20-minute documentary called Shauryagatha has been prepared that is based on the incidence at Ayodhya in 1992. Besides this documentary, activities of the VHP during all these years will be displayed in the mela area in the form of big hoardings and on display boards.

Shauryagatha will be telecast everyday at the VHP camp in the mela area. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been keeping this issue in and out of its agenda but the VHP and the RSS feel this this is the deadliest weapon in the armory of the Sangh Pariwar. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and VHP leadership have openly demanded construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Sangh Pariwar also feels that showing back to the Ram temple has been the biggest mistake of the BJP and the party had paid price for that in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections. VHP spokesperson said that had the state government and the Centre made collective efforts, saints and sages would have been happy. Ram temple is not a political issue but is associated with the national pride.

The documentary is both in Hindi and English and it has the journey of Ram temple so far but the main focus is son December 6, 1992. The documentary compares killing of Kar Sevaks on October 30, 1990 as Jallianwala Bagh massacre. Demolition of disputed structure on December 6, 1992 is termed as Rashtra Gaurav. The documentary also tells that objects recovered in March 2003 after the excavation on the instructions of the court by Archeological Survey of India at the disputed site are proofs of Ram Temple stood there.