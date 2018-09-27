VHP to work on the next strategy in a high-powered committee meeting on October 5

New Delhi, Sep 27: With the Supreme Court declining to send the Ramjanmabhoomi Temple and Babri mosque dispute to the higher bench of the court, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad will decide the next course of action in its a high-powered committee to be held on October 5 in New Delhi.

The meeting of high-powered committee (Uchchyadhikar samiti) of saints associated with the Ramjanmabhoomi Mandir will gather in Delhi on October 5, 2018 at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) headquarters in New Delhi. It will take a call on what has to be done in this regard. All saints associated with this will participate in this meeting.

Sources in the VHP said that around 30-35 saints will be participating in the meeting along with the office bearer of the office bearer of the VHP and the RSS. They will decide the future course course of action on the issue. They are going to take a call on it if the matter will be solved by SC, Parliament Law or by starting the fresh movement against it.

But it is too early to say anything but things will be decided by the high-powered committee only. If saints decides to start a moment nothing will stop it to start it. The new bench will be constituted and day-to-day hearing will start.