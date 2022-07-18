Veteran singer Bhupinder Singh dies at 82

Mumbai, July 18: Legendary ghazal singer Bhupinder Singh died on Monday due to suspected colon cancer and Covid-19-related complications at a Mumbai hospital, his wife Mitali Singh said. He was 82.

Singh was best known for songs such as 'Duniya Chhute Yaar Na Chhute' ("Dharam Kanta"), 'Thodi Si Zameen Thoda Aasman' ("Sitara"), which he sang with the late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, 'Dil Dhoondta Hai' ("Mausam"), 'Naam Gum Jayega' ("Kinara").

"He was admitted to the hospital eight to ten days ago as he had some infection in the urine. After tests were performed, he tested positive for COVID-19. He passed away at around 7.45 pm due to suspected colon cancer and had COVID-19," Mitali Singh, also a well-known singer, told PTI.

The couple has a son.

In his five-decade long career, the singer, born in Amritsar, Punjab, had worked with the biggest names of the music industry such as Mohammed Rafi, R D Burman, Lata Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle and Bappi Lahiri, among others.

The couple sang many popular songs, including 'Do Diwane Shahar Mein', 'Naam Gum Jayega', 'Kabhi Kisi Ko Mukammal' and 'Ek Akela is Shehar Mein' among others.

