    Veteran actor Farrukh Jaffar passes away at 88

    Lucknow, Oct 15: Popular Hindi actor Farrukh Jaffar passed away on Friday after suffering a brain stroke, her grandson said. She was aged 88.

    Veteran actor Farrukh Jaffar passes away

    "My grandmother died today at around 7 pm at Gomti Nagar residence following a brain stroke," Shaz Ahmed, Jaffar's grandson, told PTI. The final rites will be held on Saturday at the Aishbagh Kabristan.

    He said Jaffar started her acting career with Bollywood film Umrao Jaan in 1981, in which she played the role of veteran actor Rekha's mother. In the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Jaffar played the role of Fatima Beghum, he added.

    Family sources said that the actor was born in Chakesar village in Shahganj area of Jaunpur district and she came to Lucknow after finishing her initial studies.

    She got married to S M Jaffar, former MLC and ex-UP Congress chief. She had worked in films like Peepli Live, Swades, Sultan and Secret Superstar. PTI

    X