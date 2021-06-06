Actor Dilip Kumar goes under 'quarantine' as precautionary measure against coronavirus

Dilip Kumar stable, should be discharged in 2-3 days

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar hospitalised after complaining of breathlessness

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, June 06: Veteran actor Dilip Kumar has been admitted to Mumbai's Khar Hinduja hospital on Sunday due to breathlessness. The 98-year-old actor is monitered by a team of senior doctors, Cardiologist Dr Nitin Gokhale and Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar, at the hospital.

"He was unwell today morning and had breathlessness. He is now here at Khar Hinduja non-COVID hospital for investigations," Banu told PTI.

The actor was admitted to the same hospital last month for a regular health check-up.

Kumar, who made his debut with "Jwar Bhata" in 1944, has appeared in several iconic films in his career spanning over five decades, including "Kohinoor", "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", "Ram Aur Shyam", among others.

He was last seen on the big screen in "Qila" in 1998.

Last year, the screen icon lost his two younger brothers - Aslam Khan (88) and Ehsan Khan (90) - due to COVID-19.