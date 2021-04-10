'Very saddening': PM Modi on Cooch Behar violence

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the violence at ooch Behar's Sitalkuchi, where four people died in the CISF firing as very saddening and said that and condoled the demise.

Addressing a rally in Siliguri, PM Modi said that "What happened in Cooch Behar is very saddening. My sympathies are with the families of those who died, I condole their demise. Didi & her goons are perturbed, seeing the people's support for BJP. She has stooped to this level as she can see her chair slipping away."

"I would like to tell Didi, TMC and their goons clearly that their ways will not be allowed to work in Bengal. I urge the Election Commission to take strict action against the accused of the incident in Cooch Behar, he added.

4 shot dead as violent clashes erupt between TMC, BJP workers in Bengal

Four persons were killed as CISF personnel allegedly opened fire after coming under attack from locals, who "attempted to snatch their rifles", in West Bengal''s Cooch Behar district on Saturday. The incident took place in Sitalkuchi area when voting was underway.

"As per preliminary reports, four persons were killed as CISF personnel opened fire after coming under attack in a village.

"A scuffle took place and locals gheraoed them and attempted to snatch their rifles, following which the central forces opened fire. Further details are awaited," he said.

Election officials said a report on the incident has been sought from the district officials.