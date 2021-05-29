YouTube
    Varsha Priyadarshini shows solidarity with Bhubaneswar Station coolies

    Bhubaneswar, May 29: Odia actor and activist Varsha Priyadarshini has been urging people to take appropriate Covid19 precautions as mandated by the state government on her Social Media pages over the last few weeks. She has also been lending a helping hand to the disadvantaged through Sammanita, her charitable initiative, by distributing essential items across Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

    On Friday, she teamed up with Phoenix Seva, a Bhubaneswar based NGO, to distribute grocery kits among Bhubaneswar railway station coolies, who have been struggling to make ends meet due to the dire circumstances brought about by the Covid19 2nd wave.

    Covid-19: Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini shows up at Sundarpada slum, distributes grocery kitsCovid-19: Ollywood actress Varsha Priyadarshini shows up at Sundarpada slum, distributes grocery kits

    The beneficiary coolies appreciated her efforts and thanked her for thinking about them during these tough times.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 29, 2021, 7:52 [IST]
