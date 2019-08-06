  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Varalakshmi Vratham 2019: Puja, Date and Time

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 06: Varamahalakshmi Vrata 2019 or Varalakshmi Nombu is a festival to appease the Goddess Lakshmi. Varalakshmi is one who grants boons ("Vara"). It is an important pooja or ritual performed by many women in the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

    Varalakshmi Vratham 2019: Puja, Date and Time

    Varalakshmi Vrata is celebrated on the Second Friday or the Friday before the day of the full moon -Poornima in the Hindu month of Shravana.

    Significance:

    The Vratham is performed to offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and to seek her divine blessings.

    According to Hindu mythology Goddess Lakshmi is the presiding deity of prosperity, wealth, fortune, wisdom, light,

    Generosity, courage and fertility. Varalakshmi Vratham is mainly obsereved by married women to seek blessings for their family.

    Puja or rituals:

    This day the women fasts and make rangoli placing a Kalasha filled with rice, coconut, cloth and Lakshmi is invoked. Goddess Lakshmi is offered flowers, jewellery, fruits, sweets, fresh grains savouries. The sacred thread is worshipped and tied on the women's hand.

    Varalakshmi Vratham 2019 is year is being performed on August 9th, Friday.

    Important Timings on Varalakshmi Vrat

    Sunrise: August 09, 2019 6:04 AM

    Sunset:August 09, 2019 7:00 PM

    Poornima Tithi Begins: August 14, 2019 3:45 PM

    Poornima Tithi Ends: August 15, 2019 5:59 PM

    More FESTIVALS News

    Read more about:

    festivals

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 17:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 6, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue