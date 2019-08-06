Varalakshmi Vratham 2019: Puja, Date and Time

New Delhi, Aug 06: Varamahalakshmi Vrata 2019 or Varalakshmi Nombu is a festival to appease the Goddess Lakshmi. Varalakshmi is one who grants boons ("Vara"). It is an important pooja or ritual performed by many women in the states of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Varalakshmi Vrata is celebrated on the Second Friday or the Friday before the day of the full moon -Poornima in the Hindu month of Shravana.

Significance:

The Vratham is performed to offer prayers to Goddess Lakshmi and to seek her divine blessings.

According to Hindu mythology Goddess Lakshmi is the presiding deity of prosperity, wealth, fortune, wisdom, light,

Generosity, courage and fertility. Varalakshmi Vratham is mainly obsereved by married women to seek blessings for their family.

Puja or rituals:

This day the women fasts and make rangoli placing a Kalasha filled with rice, coconut, cloth and Lakshmi is invoked. Goddess Lakshmi is offered flowers, jewellery, fruits, sweets, fresh grains savouries. The sacred thread is worshipped and tied on the women's hand.

Varalakshmi Vratham 2019 is year is being performed on August 9th, Friday.

Important Timings on Varalakshmi Vrat

Sunrise: August 09, 2019 6:04 AM

Sunset:August 09, 2019 7:00 PM

Poornima Tithi Begins: August 14, 2019 3:45 PM

Poornima Tithi Ends: August 15, 2019 5:59 PM