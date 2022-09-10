Fact Check: Has Indian Railways decided to do away with the offline ticket booking system?

Vande Bharat 2.0 : Railways to introduce new avatar of high-speed train

New Delhi, Aug 10: Indian Railways will be introducing the new avatar of high-speed train Vande Bharat namely Vande Bharat 2.0. It will be equipped with more advancements and improved features like 0 to 100 Kmpl speed in just 52 seconds, maximum speed up to 180 Kmph, lesser weight of 392 tons instead of 430 tons, and WI-FI content on demand.

New Vande Bharat will also have 32-inch LCD TVs which were 24 inch in earlier versions. 15 percent more energy efficient ACs with dust-free clean air cooling of the traction motor will make the travel more comfortable. Side recliner seat facility which is being provided to Executive Class passengers will now be made available for all classes.

In the new design of Vande Bharat Express, photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system is installed in the roof-mounted Roof Mounted Package Unit for air purification.

In the new Vande Bharat train, the safety and convenience features for passengers have been improved. The other safety features include fire detection alarms in coaches and a fire detection suppression system in cubicles and toilets.

Passengers will also have access to more emergency push buttons and emergency talk-back units through which they can speak to the loco pilot. The trains will also have a centralised coach monitoring system through which all electrical components and climate control will be monitored on a real-time basis by a designated person.

Following cases of cattle run-over causing serious damage to the train exteriors, the new trains will have strengthened fibre reinforced plastic, made from materials used in aircraft. The train seats has been redesigned to aircraft-like reclining seats.

The first Vande Bharat Express train had been launched in February, 2019 on the New Delhi to Varanasi route. These second route is Delhi to Vaishno Devi in Jammu.

The trains come with a host of advanced features, including automatic doors, on-board hotspot Wi-Fi, automatic doors, GPS based audio-visual passenger information system and bio-vacuum toilets.

Story first published: Saturday, September 10, 2022, 11:22 [IST]