    Vaccination will be absolutely free in entire Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

    By
    |

    Patna, Mar 01: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said that Vaccination will be absolutely free in the entire Bihar state.

    Vaccination will be absolutely free in entire Bihar: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

    ''Vaccination will be absolutely free in the entire Bihar state. Such facility will be made available even at private hospitals, it will be facilitated by the state government,'' he said.

    Coronavirus: India kick starts 2nd phase of COVID-19 vaccination; Co-Win registration from 9am

    Meanwhile, the health ministry on Saturday said Private hospitals can charge up to Rs 250 per dose of COVID-19 vaccine, releasing a list of private hospitals where beneficiaries can get themselves inoculated after paying the fixed price.

    All people aged above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities can get themselves vaccinated at private hospitals from 1 March, the statement added.

    While people will need to pay for the COVID-19 vaccine, capped at Rs 250 per dose, at private facilities, the vaccine will continue to be made available for free of cost at government hospitals, the ministry added.

    Story first published: Monday, March 1, 2021, 12:50 [IST]
