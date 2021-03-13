Vaccination coverage in India nearing 3 crore

YouTube
    By
    |

    New Delhi, Mar 13: India recorded a significant milestone in its countrywide COVID19 vaccination drive which started on 16th January, 2021.

    More than 20 lakh (20,53,537) vaccine doses were given on Day-56 of the vaccination drive (12th March, 2021) through 30,561 sessions. This is the highest single day vaccine administration so far.

    16,39,663 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 4,13,874 HCWs and FLWs received the 2nd dose of vaccine.

    Cumulative of more than 2.82 Cr (2,82,18,457) vaccine doses have been administered through 4,86,314 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today.

    Quad leaders all set to roll out COVID-19 vaccine initiative at historic summit

    These include 72,93,575 HCWs (1st dose), 41,94,030 HCWs (2nd dose), 72,35,745 FLWs (1st dose) and 9,48,923 FLWs (2nd Dose), 12,54,468 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 72,91,716 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years.

    Ten States account for 69% of the second dose vaccinations in India. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 9.71% (4,99,242) of the total second dose vaccinations in India.

    India's total Active Caseload stands at 2.02 lakh (2,02,022) today. The present active caseload is 1.78% of the total Positive Cases. 24,882 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

    Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Madhya Pradesh reported 87.72% of the new cases in last 24 hours.

    Maharashtra accounts for 63.57% of India's total active cases.

    India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,09,73,260 today. The national Recovery Rate is 96.82%. The gap between total recovered cases and active cases is constantly rising and stands at 10,771,238 today.

    19,957 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. 86.43% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 6 States.

    Maharashtra has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 11,344 newly recovered cases.

    Five States account for 81.43% of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (56). Punjab follows with 34 daily deaths. Kerala has reported 14 deaths.

    These are Rajasthan, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Assam, Lakshadweep, Ladakh, D&D and D&N, Sikkim, Nagaland, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya, A&N Islands, Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh.

    Story first published: Saturday, March 13, 2021, 12:56 [IST]
