    Vacancies in ISRO: Apply for 18 Scientist/Engineer posts

    Bengaluru, Dec 31: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recruitment 2018-19 notification has been released on official website for the recruitment of 18 vacancies . The candidate who is looking for Scientist/Engineer SC can apply online application from 26th December 2018 and before 15th January 2019.

    BE/ B.Tech or equivalent in a relevant Engineering discipline in First Class with an aggregate minimum of 65 per cent marks are eligible to apply. Last date to apply 15th January 2019.

    Selection of the candidates will be based on written test and interview.

    Age limit:

    • OBC: 38 years
    • SC/ST: 40 years
    • Others: 35 years
    • as on 15th January 2019

    Salary Details : Rs. 56100/- Per Month

    Application Fee
    SC/ST/PWD/Women/Ex-Servicemen : Exempted Fee
    Others : Rs. 100/-

    Click here for the notification: https://apps.isac.gov.in/ced-2019/advt.jsp

    Story first published: Monday, December 31, 2018, 14:55 [IST]
