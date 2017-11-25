Vacancies in IIT Delhi, how to apply for 54 posts

The IIT Delhi has sought job applications for recruitments to 54 non-academic posts. Applications who fulfill the eligibility criteria can apply on the official website.

The maximum age limit for the recruitment is 27 years to 35 years. Vacancies are available for Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Technical Superintendent, Junior Superintendent, Junior Accounts Officer, Junior Superintendent (Publication), Senior Mechanic / Sr. Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Mess Manager, Junior Assistant, Junior Assistant (A/cs) and Junior Laboratory Assistant.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written test and trade/ skill test. 'The minimum qualifying marks for Written & Trade Test/ Computer Test will be 60 % (Relaxation / Concession to SC/ST/OBC candidates may be given as per GOI's rules). Only the candidates who will qualify the Written Test will be called for Trade Test/ Computer Test of the selection process. However, actual selection shall depend on the merit over and above this minimum level as determined by the respective Selection Committee(s),' the official notification says.

OneIndia News