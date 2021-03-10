U'khand:'BJP will not come back in 2022, can see change in power happening, says Cong

Uttarakhand to get new CM today: A look at top contenders

Tirath Singh Rawat to be Uttarakhand's new chief minister, to take oath at 4pm

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Dehradun, Mar 10: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tirath Singh Rawat will be the new chief minister of Uttarakhand, announced former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday, 10 March, reported news agency ANI. He will take oath as the chief minister at 4 pm today. The decision was announced by former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat.

BJP's legislature party met was held to decide the successor of Trivendra Singh Rawat who has resigned as the chief minister, ending days of speculations about a leadership change in the BJP-ruled hill state amid reports of discontent against him. He was to complete four years in the office later this month.

Rawat submitted his resignation to Governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhawan here upon his arrival from Delhi after meeting the central BJP leadership.

Uttarakhand: BJP meets today to pick Trivendra Singh Rawat's replacement

After submitting his resignation, Rawat said the Uttarakhand BJP Legislature Party will meet at the party''s state headquarters here at 10 am Wednesday to choose his successor.

Soon after submitting his resignation, Rawat addressed a press conference at his official residence, telling the media that the party has "collectively decided" that someone else should lead the state now.

He said he comes from a humble background and never even imagined his party will give him the honour of serving Uttarakhand for nearly four years as a chief minister.

Rawat became the chief minister of Uttarakhand on March 18, 2017 when the BJP stormed to power, winning 57 of the state''s 70 Assembly seats.

The central BJP leadership had recently sent Raman Singh and Dushayant Gautam to the state to get feedback from the party''s core group amid reports of discontent against the chief minister, as the state enters a poll year.

Speculations about a change of leadership began after the two arrived here on Saturday last week for an unscheduled meeting of the state party''s core committee.

Raman Singh is said to have met all the core committee members individually to take their feedback before submitting his report to the party high command.

Rawat was summoned to Delhi on Monday to meet the Central leadership.

With his resignation, Rawat joins the group of nearly half a dozen former chief ministers of Uttarakhand who had to step down without completing their tenure including Nityanand Swami, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Bhuvan Chandra Khanduri, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Vijay Bahuguna and Harish Rawat.