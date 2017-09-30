Uttarakhand: Rajnath Singh to celebrate Dussehra with jawans of ITBP

Union home minister Rajnath Singh, who is on a four day visit to Uttarakhand primarily to boost the morale of soldiers at India-China border, will celebrate Dussehra with the jawans.

Singh is expected to visit at least three border out posts (BoPs) at India-China border including Rimkhim BoP, which is close to Barahoti, where Chinese troops had transgressed on July 25 this year.

Coording to official, Singh will address a Sainik Sammelan at an ITBP border outpost at Joshimath (altitude 6,150 feet) and have lunch with the jawans before celebrating the 'Dussehra' with them.

This is the first visit by a senior minister in the Narendra Modi government to China border after the resolution of the standoff at Dokalam.

The 3,488 km-long India-China border stretches through Jammu and Kashmir (1,597 km), Himachal Pradesh (200 km), Uttarakhand (345 km), Sikkim (220 km) and Arunachal Pradesh (1,126 km).

