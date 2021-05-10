Uttarakhand lockdown: 'COVID curfew' imposed till May 18, What's open, what's closed

Decision on lockdown should have been made by Centre: Ashok Gehlot

Dehradun, May 10: The Uttarakhand government on Sunday announced 'COVID curfew' in the state from 6 am on May 11 to 6 am on May 18, during which only essential services will be allowed.

Cabinet minister and government Spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said that shops will only be open from 7 am to 10, except tomorrow (Monday), where shops will be open till 1 pm.

"Uttarakhand government has decided to impose 'COVID Curfew' between 6 am on May 11 and 6 am on May 18 across the state to contain the spread of the disease. Essential services will be allowed during this period," Uniyal said.

Uttar Pradesh corona curfew extended till May 17

He also informed Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat will inaugurate the vaccination drive for people above 18 years of age on Monday. All those travelling to get vaccinated will be exempted from the ban for but they will have to show registration, the minister.

What's open, what's closed :

Shops selling fruits, vegetables, dairy items will remain open from 7am-10am and shopping malls, market complexes, gyms, theatres, assembly halls, bars, liquor shops will remain closed.

Not more than 20 people be allowed to attend a wedding ceremony,

Interstate movements, vehicles will not be allowed to take more than 50 per cent of passengers.

Tamil Nadu govt extends night curfew, Sunday lockdowns: What's allowed, what's not

Interstate travellers will now have to produce negative RT-PCR results not older than 72 hours and will have to register themselves on the Dehradun administration's portal.

'COVID curfew to be imposed in Uttarakhand from 6am on May 11 till 6am on May 18; shops selling fruits, vegetables, dairy items to remain open from 7am-10am, shopping malls, market complexes, gyms, theatres, assembly halls, bars, liquor shops to remain closed until further orders pic.twitter.com/nRC9GdRQmo — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2021

People of Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo 7-day isolation