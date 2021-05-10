YouTube
    Read more about:

    lockdown uttarakhand curfew

    Uttarakhand lockdown: 'COVID curfew' imposed till May 18, What's open, what's closed

    By
    |

    Dehradun, May 10: The Uttarakhand government on Sunday announced 'COVID curfew' in the state from 6 am on May 11 to 6 am on May 18, during which only essential services will be allowed.

    Cabinet minister and government Spokesperson Subodh Uniyal said that shops will only be open from 7 am to 10, except tomorrow (Monday), where shops will be open till 1 pm.

    Uttarakhand lockdown: COVID curfew imposed till May 18, Whats open, whats closed

    "Uttarakhand government has decided to impose 'COVID Curfew' between 6 am on May 11 and 6 am on May 18 across the state to contain the spread of the disease. Essential services will be allowed during this period," Uniyal said.

    He also informed Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat will inaugurate the vaccination drive for people above 18 years of age on Monday. All those travelling to get vaccinated will be exempted from the ban for but they will have to show registration, the minister.

    What's open, what's closed :

    Shops selling fruits, vegetables, dairy items will remain open from 7am-10am and shopping malls, market complexes, gyms, theatres, assembly halls, bars, liquor shops will remain closed.

    Not more than 20 people be allowed to attend a wedding ceremony,

    Interstate movements, vehicles will not be allowed to take more than 50 per cent of passengers.

    Interstate travellers will now have to produce negative RT-PCR results not older than 72 hours and will have to register themselves on the Dehradun administration's portal.

    People of Uttarakhand coming from outside will have to undergo 7-day isolation

    Story first published: Monday, May 10, 2021, 8:28 [IST]
