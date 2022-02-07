Uttarakhand elections: Arvind Kejriwal spells 11-point agenda for the Hill state

India

oi-Prakash KL

Dehradun, Feb 7: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday promised to end corruption and give free quality education and medical treatment to all if his party Aam Aadmi Party will come to power in Uttarakhand.

The Delhi CM accused the BJP and Congress of looting the state and only AAP can be an "honest alternative" to people.

"Nothing is going to change if you give another five years to either BJP or Congress. All they would do is fill their coffers," he said.

"You have a chance in these elections to elect a party with clean intentions. AAP is the only honest alternative to the corrupt governments given by Congress and BJP alternately over the past 21 years," the AAP leader added.

Talking to reporters in Haridwar, the AAP supremo said the poll promises made by his party have already been fulfilled in Delhi. "I am not talking in the void. We have already done in Delhi what we are promising to do here. We have given good government schools and hospitals in Delhi and we will do it here too," he said.

The AAP's 11-point agenda is a summary of the party's manifesto for Uttarakhand which includes employment, unemployment allowance for the jobless, free and uninterrupted electricity, good roads, free pilgrimage to Ayodhya, Ajmer Shareef and Kartarpur Sahib, making Uttarakhand the spiritual capital of Hindus all over the world, government jobs to retired servicemen, and raising compensation to families of martyrs of the Army, police and paramilitary forces to Rs one crore. PTI

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 15:58 [IST]