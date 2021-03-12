YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat may expand cabinet today

    By
    |

    Dehradun, May 12: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat is expected to expand his cabinet on March 12, state BJP chief Bansidhar Bhagat said on Thursday.

    He, however, said there is no official word on this so far.

    Tirath Singh Rawat

    The Uttarakhand cabinet can have 12 ministers but two berths have remained vacant since the BJP government came to power in 2017. Another fell vacant after the demise of Finance Minister Prakash Pant in June 2019.

    Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? New Uttarakhand Chief Minister

    These berths have remained vacant despite repeated discussions and party MLAs have been upset about it. This was also one of the reasons for the ouster of former chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, according to party sources.

    Tirath Singh Rawat was sworn-in as the Uttarakhand chief minister on Wednesday. Governor Baby Rani Maurya administered the oath of office to him alone at a simple function held at the Raj Bhawan here.

    More UTTARAKHAND News

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand Tirath Singh

    Story first published: Friday, March 12, 2021, 10:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X