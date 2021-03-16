Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat compares PM Modi with Lord Ram; Opposition fumes

India

oi-Deepika S

Dehradun, Mar 16: The Opposition parties have slammed newly-sworn chief minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat for equating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lord Ram.

"Lord Ram worked for the same society and people started to believe that he was a god. In the coming time, Narendra Modi will also be seen at par with him (Lord Ram)," Rawat said speaking at an event 'Netra Kumbh'.

Taking exception to the statement, Congress leader Harish Rawat said,"I understand Tirath has got a new job and appears excited. But in no ways we can equate humans with god. The chief minister should understand that he represents a state."

"It is the PM's unique working style which gave rise to the Modi hai to mumkin hai (everything is feasible with Modi being around) slogan," the chief minister said.

Rawat also announced that his government has decided to withdraw cases against 4,500 people booked for allegedly violating the anti-Covid guidelines during the lockdown in the state.