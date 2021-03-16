YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat compares PM Modi with Lord Ram; Opposition fumes

    By
    |

    Dehradun, Mar 16: The Opposition parties have slammed newly-sworn chief minister of Uttarakhand Tirath Singh Rawat for equating Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lord Ram.

    "Lord Ram worked for the same society and people started to believe that he was a god. In the coming time, Narendra Modi will also be seen at par with him (Lord Ram)," Rawat said speaking at an event 'Netra Kumbh'.

    Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat
    Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat

    Taking exception to the statement, Congress leader Harish Rawat said,"I understand Tirath has got a new job and appears excited. But in no ways we can equate humans with god. The chief minister should understand that he represents a state."

    "It is the PM's unique working style which gave rise to the Modi hai to mumkin hai (everything is feasible with Modi being around) slogan," the chief minister said.

    Rawat also announced that his government has decided to withdraw cases against 4,500 people booked for allegedly violating the anti-Covid guidelines during the lockdown in the state.

    More UTTARAKHAND News

    Read more about:

    uttarakhand Tirath Singh narendra modi

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 16, 2021, 9:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 16, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X