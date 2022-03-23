For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
LIVE
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Shah likely to attend
India
Dehradun, Mar 23: Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn-in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Wednesday at a grand ceremony to be held at the Parade Ground here in the presence of BJP top brass. The ceremony, where the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues will take an oath, is scheduled to be held at 2.30 pm.
The parade ground is being spruced up for the grand swearing-in ceremony that corresponds to the party's consecutive win in Uttarakhand.
Pushkar Singh Dhami Oath Ceremony: Catch all the LIVE updates here
Newest First Oldest First