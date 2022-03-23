YouTube
    Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Shah likely to attend

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dehradun, Mar 23: Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn-in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Wednesday at a grand ceremony to be held at the Parade Ground here in the presence of BJP top brass. The ceremony, where the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues will take an oath, is scheduled to be held at 2.30 pm.

    The parade ground is being spruced up for the grand swearing-in ceremony that corresponds to the party's consecutive win in Uttarakhand.

    Pushkar Singh Dhami Oath Ceremony: Catch all the LIVE updates here

    12:17 AM, 23 Mar
    Apart from Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jai Ram Thakur will attend the ceremony.
    12:16 AM, 23 Mar
    A grand ceremony to be held at the Parade Ground here in the presence of BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
    12:16 AM, 23 Mar
    Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Uttarakhand today.

