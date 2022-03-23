Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Swearing-in Ceremony LIVE Updates: PM Modi, Shah likely to attend

Sawant, Dhami in Delhi: Discussions on next CM of Uttarakhand, Goa

By Anuj Cariappa

Dehradun, Mar 23: Pushkar Singh Dhami will be sworn-in as Uttarakhand Chief Minister on Wednesday at a grand ceremony to be held at the Parade Ground here in the presence of BJP top brass. The ceremony, where the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues will take an oath, is scheduled to be held at 2.30 pm.

The parade ground is being spruced up for the grand swearing-in ceremony that corresponds to the party's consecutive win in Uttarakhand.

Apart from Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president JP Nadda, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Himachal Pradesh counterpart Jai Ram Thakur will attend the ceremony.