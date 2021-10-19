YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Nainital; several people feared trapped under debris

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dehradun, Oct 19: Several people are feared trapped after cloudburst incident was reported at a village in Ramgarh of Nainital district in Uttarakhand.

    "Some injured have been rescued from the spot where cloudburst occurred in a village of Ramgarh in Nainital district, their actual number is yet to be ascertained," said Nainital SSP Preeti Priyadarshini.

    Uttarakhand: Cloudburst in Nainital; several people feared trapped under debris

    Rain has wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand where 16 people have been killed so far, while the entire the entire area of Ramgarh's Talla has been submerged in rain water.

    Kedarnath and Badrinath-bound pilgrims have also been requested not to proceed on their journey till the weather clears. Most of the pilgrims on way to Badrinath are staying in Joshimath and Chamoli, Chamoli district disaster management officer N K Joshi said. Around 4,000 yatris out of a total of 6,000 in Kedarnath on Sunday have returned while the rest are lodged in safe locations.

    Many of them have been stopped in Linchauli and Bhimbali as a precautionary measure, Rudraprayag disaster management officer N S Singh said. The Chardham Devasthanam Board said the yatra has been temporarily halted for the sake of safety of pilgrims in view of the heavy rain alert issued by the Uttarakhand meteorological department for October 17-19.

    It has been raining in Kedarnath since Sunday night but the Mandakini river is flowing at its normal level. A Devasthanam Board official said regular prayers at the four Himalayan temples are continuing and pilgrims staying there are safe.

    Pilgrims headed for Yamunotri have been asked to stay in Badkot and Jankichatti, whereas those en route to Gangotri have been asked to stay in Harsil, Bhatwari and Maneri, Uttarkashi District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit.

    More CLOUDBURST News  

    Read more about:

    cloudburst uttarakhand

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X