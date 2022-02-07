Uttar Pradesh polls: Mamata Banerjee to visit UP today, to campaign for SP

Rahul believes whatever he reads on China: Rajnath Singh in UP

New Delhi, Feb 7: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee will be in Uttar Pradesh on a two-day visit to extend her support to Samajwadi Party in the upcoming assembly elections.

She will reportedly reach Uttar Pradesh around 5.20 pm and hold a press conference at the Samajwadi Party office. Banerjee will appeal to the voters to cast their votes for the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had earlier announced that she will not field candidates in the upcoming UP polls and her party will support Samajwadi Party.

"In Uttar Pradesh, I am not going to contest Assembly polls but I am going to support Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. We (TMC) will contest from Uttar Pardesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," she said, reflecting her national ambitions in the next general elections.

The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7 in seven phases. The results will be announced on March 10.

Interestingly, she is not supporting Congress in Goa assembly elections, rather fielded candidates from her party. The West Bengal Chief Minister is aiming to increase her party's footprint nationally ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Story first published: Monday, February 7, 2022, 10:49 [IST]