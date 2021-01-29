Explained: What is double masking; How is it more effective amid new strain of COVID-19 viruses

Uttar Pradesh govt to withdraw cases filed against COVID-19 lockdown violaters

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Lucknow, Jan 29: The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to withdraw cases registered in connection with COVID-19 violations last summer. On Thursday, the government said the law and justice department of the state has issued a direction to the principal secretary to collect all the information regarding such cases as part of the process to withdraw them.

Law minister Brijesh Pathak cited demands by traders and said the decision to withdraw the cases has been taken because of that. "The state government has started the process to withdraw such cases."

"With this decision, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state in the country to withdraw the FIRs registered in connection with breaking of COVID protocols during the lockdown. It will also serve as a warning to abide by the directions of the government and take special precautions in such situations in the future," the statement said.