Uttar Pradesh govt adds 'death penalty' section in Excise Act

Lucknow, September 20: At a meeting of the state cabinet presided over by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to add a new section in the Excise Act to provide for death penalty for spurious liquor makers if its consumption causes death or permanent disability.

The measure would act as a deterrent to illicit liquor manufacturers.

To stop the practice of manufacturing of spurious liquor, provisions of life imprisonment and death penalty will be incorporated in the existing law through an ordinance, which will have a provision of death penalty depending upon the intensity of the case (death by spurious liquor), the release said.

As per the proposal mooted by the cabinet last night, the government will amend various sections of the UP Excise Act, 2010 and add a new section 60(A) for the purpose.

The new section seeks to provide punishment for the guilty with life imprisonment or Rs 10 lakh penalty or both or capital punishment in case of death or permanent disability caused to a person/persons after consuming illicit liquor.

The other sections to be amended seek to enhance the financial penalties significantly in other offences related to illicit liquor in the state, where hooch tragedies take a heavy toll every year.

