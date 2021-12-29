YouTube
    Uttar Pradesh declared as Covid-affected state after infections surge

    Lucknow, Dec 29: Following a surge in COVID-19 cases, Uttar Pradesh has been declared as a COVID-affected state.

    Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad in an order dated December 27, said that the decision has been taken after assessing the situation.

    Prasad in the order said that under Section 3 of the Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Control Act, 2020, the entire state has been declared as COVID-affected.

    The announcement will be in effect till March 31, 2022 or till further orders are given, whichever is earlier, it read.

    It is pertinent to mention that the state has imposed night curfew in view of rising Omicron cases from December 25 onwards. The duration of the night curfew is 11 pm to 5 am.

    According to Union Health Ministry, Uttar Pradesh reported two cases of Omicron, both of whom have recovered from the virus.

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 29, 2021, 10:25 [IST]
    X