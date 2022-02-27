Uttar Pradesh 5 phase elections: Check out constituency wise voting percentage till 9 pm

UP election fifth phase of voting today: All you need to know

Lucknow, Feb 26: The polling for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh is underway at 61 assembly seats across 12 districts on Sunday. It decides the fate of 692 candidates in the fray.

In this phase, over 2.24 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the districts of Sultanpur, Chitrakoot, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Shravasti and Gonda. Amethi and Raebareli, once considered Congress bastions, and Ayodhya, the epicentre of the Ram temple movement.

The polling started at 7 am on Sunday. "Voting is being done peacefully at all places, barring reports of glitch in EVMs at some places. Necessary action being taken," news agency ANI quotes Additional Chief Electoral Officer, BD Ram Tiwari, Lucknow, as saying.

As per the State Election Commission, the voter turnout touched 8.02 per cent in the state till 9 am. Kaushambi recorded the highest polling percentage, that is 11.40 per cent till 9 am followed by Shrawasti with 9.67 per cent and Ayodhya with 9.44 per cent.

Also, Amethi reported an 8.67 polling percentage, Baharaich with 7.45 percentage, Barabanki with 6.21 percentage, Chitrakoot with 8.80 percentage, Gonda with 8.31 percentage, Pratapgarh with 7.77 percentage, Prayagraj with 6.95 percentage, RaeBareli with 7.48 percentage, and Sultanpur with 8.60 percentage till 9 am.

Prominent faces in the fray for the fifth phase include Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, who is contesting from the Sirathu assembly seat in Kaushambi district. He is facing Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) candidate Pallavi Patel.

Other ministers in the fray are Siddharth Nath Singh from Allahabad West, Rajendra Singh, alias Moti Singh, from Patti (Pratapgarh), Nand Gopal Gupta Nadi from Allahabad South and Ramapati Shastri from Mankapur (Gonda). Raghuraj Pratap Singh, alias Raja Bhaiya, who is the MLA from Kunda since 1993, is once again in the fray from his party Jansatta Dal, with old aide Gulshan Yadav contesting against him on a Samajwadi Party ticket.

Union minister Anupriya Patel's mother and Apna Dal (K) leader Krishna Patel is contesting from the Pratapgarh seat. Apna Dal (K) has entered into an alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Anupriya Patel, heading a rival faction of the party named after her father Sonelal Patel, however, has handed over the seat to the BJP to challenge her mother Krishna Patel. Congress legislative party leader Aradhana Mishra Mona is fighting from Rampur Khas seat of Pratapgarh.

With the completion of polling on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh will have voted on 292 of the total 403 seats in the Assembly. The last two phases of the elections will be held on March 3 and March 7. As part of the electioneering for the fifth phase, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have already crisscrossed the poll-bound constituencies.

Campaigning for the fifth phase ended on Friday evening, and all necessary arrangements have been completed, state Chief Election Officer Ajay Kumar Shukla.

Story first published: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 11:37 [IST]