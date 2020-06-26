  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    US moving Europe troops to counter Chinese threats to India

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 26: US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo said that China's threats to India and Southeast Asia were the main reasons to draw down troops in Germany.

    He told the Brussels forum that this was a well thought out strategy because they were being moved to other places. US President Donald Trump had recently announced that the US would be reducing troops in Germany, a decision that angered the EU countries.

    US moving Europe troops to counter Chinese threats to India
    US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo

    The actions of the Chinese Communist Party, meant that there were threats to India and countries like Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines and the South China Sea, Pompeo said. We are going make sure we are postured appropriately to counter the PLA. We think that this is the challenge of our time and we are going to make sure we have resources in place to do that, Pompeo said.

    Had 'very frank' discussion with China on 'unprovoked aggression': Mike Pompeo

    He also spoke about the bloody border confrontation with India. Beijing's activities in the South China Sea and its predatory economic policies were also raised by Pompeo. He announced that the US and EU would start a dialogue on China and the challenges it poses. It would help the trans-Atlantic alliance to build a common understanding of the threat posed by China.

    The two sides needed a collective data set on China's actions so the two could take action together. Europe is often accused of being naive about China, taking a much more benevolent attitude to China's designs, he said.

    More EUROPEANS News

    Read more about:

    europeans mike pompeo donald trump

    Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 8:42 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue