US marines in Okinawa to deter China

oi-Deepak Tiwari

The US and Japan have agreed to strengthen their military ties to check Chinese dominance in South China Sea. The decision to redesignate a revamped Marine unit at Okinawa is first in the series.

New Delhi, Jan 14: Chinese aggression and posturing in South China Sea not only threaten its neighbours like Taiwan but also challenges the might of the superpowers like the US and its allies. To tighten noose around Chinese dominance in the region, the US and Japan have agreed to strengthen their military ties. One of the foremost decisions taken is to place a newly revamped Marine unit at Okinawa.

The decision to militarise Okinawa is aimed to prepare Japan to face the Chinese threat in the most effective manner. The reports claim that the Marine unit will provide a stand-in force that could enable Japan defend its territories if the situation requires. The US Marines are the best in the world and known for their swift reaction time and operations.

The marines have traditionally been utilised to serve on US Navy ships and protect naval bases. At times, they have also been deployed to guard US embassies and provide an eveready quick strike force wherever the US desired swift action. At Okinawa, the marines will again be tasked to do a tough job against Chinese misadventures.

Importance Okinawa as a base

The US already has a naval base in Okinawa that it built during and after the Second World War. However, now it is being redeveloped considering the regional threat emanating from China. The US and Japan both view Okinawa an important base for military operations in the Pacific region as it is close to Taiwan, a country living in constant threat from China.

Border situation with China stable: Army chief

Currently, there are more than 25,000 US soldiers stationed in Okinawa military base. With the addition of the Marine unit, the number will definitely go up and so would be the role of the base. Moreover, Okinawa Prefecture hosts 32 US military facilities that also includes one USFJ-JSDF Joint Use Facility.

Newly redesignated Marine unit

The Marine unit to be stationed in Okinawa will come fortified with advanced intelligence and surveillance capabilities. These would also be carrying the capabilities like anti-ship missiles, a deterrent required to hold up Chinese ships that often meander in the South China Sea. There are several instances where Chinese ships provoke the ships from countries in the region.

The US has decided that its 12th Marine Regiment, an artillery regiment, will soon be re-designated. Once it is all done it would be called the 12th Marine Littoral Regiment. This, according to them, would be more lethal, agile and capable to bolster deterrence in the region. It will also allow the US to defend Japan and its people more effectively.

Story first published: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 9:28 [IST]