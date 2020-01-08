  • search
Trending Bharat Bandh JNU Nirbhaya
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Avoid non-essential travel': India issues travel advisory after Iran attacks US troops

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 08: India on Wednesday issued a travel advisory to Iraq, where it advised people to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification.

    Indian carriers have been told to avoid airspace of Iran, Iraq and the Gulf following tension in the region.

    External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar
    External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar

    "Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

    "In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq. Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq," he added.

    The advisory comes hours after Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military.The attack was over the killing of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani.

    Iran's Revolutionary Guards has warned the US and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack in Iraq.

    On January 3, the US took down Soleimani in a drone strike. Ever since the imposition of strict sanctions against Iran, tensions have been high with the US. Sanctions on Iranian oil exports were imposed last year and this had forced major importers like India and China to cut purchases. The sanctions were imposed after several oil tankers were attacked in the Persian Gulf. The US had blamed Iran for the attacks.

    More TRAVEL ADVISORY News

    Read more about:

    travel advisory iraq iran us troops india mea

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue