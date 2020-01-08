'Avoid non-essential travel': India issues travel advisory after Iran attacks US troops

New Delhi, Jan 08: India on Wednesday issued a travel advisory to Iraq, where it advised people to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification.

Indian carriers have been told to avoid airspace of Iran, Iraq and the Gulf following tension in the region.

"Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"In view of the prevailing situation in Iraq, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iraq until further notification. Indian nationals residing in Iraq are advised to be alert and may avoid travel within Iraq. Our Embassy in Baghdad and Consulate in Erbil will continue to function normally to provide all services to Indians residing in Iraq," he added.

The advisory comes hours after Iran launched over a dozen ballistic missiles targeting at least two bases where US military.The attack was over the killing of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards has warned the US and its regional allies against retaliating over the missile attack in Iraq.

On January 3, the US took down Soleimani in a drone strike. Ever since the imposition of strict sanctions against Iran, tensions have been high with the US. Sanctions on Iranian oil exports were imposed last year and this had forced major importers like India and China to cut purchases. The sanctions were imposed after several oil tankers were attacked in the Persian Gulf. The US had blamed Iran for the attacks.