'Urban Naxals remote control naxals', says Modi in Jagdalpur rally

Jagdalpur, Nov 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday raised the issue of 'Urban Naxals' in poll-bound Chhattisgarh during the election campaign in Jagdalpur.

Taking a pot shot at the opposition Congress, Narendra Modi said, " Urban Naxals staying in AC houses whose children stay and study abroad act as remote control for Naxals. When we take action against them, Opposition comes out protesting."

Pm urged the people of Bastar to teach a fitting lesson to the Congress leaders, 'who on one hand try to shield the urban Maoists, and in Chhattisgarh, they speak about freeing the state from Maoists.'

In his first election rally in the Naxal-affected state, Modi said, " Other political parties since Independence have tried to divide the society. This is what we (BJP) have changed; we believe in 'Sab ka Sath, Sab ka Vikas'.

Talking about BJP's pro-poor development works, Modi said that BJP only works for the people and he wanted to wipe out poverty from Bastar.

"There were governments before us but this did not happen, although they had sufficient money to carry out these tasks, the money went to middlemen. We have removed the middleman and irradiated this practice, " said PM.

He blamed the Congress for working for the interest of the family, saying, Congress has been trying to develop only one family.

Other political parties since independence tried to divide the society and have tried to give benefits to there own family. This is what we have changed, we have thrown the difference out.