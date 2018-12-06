Home News India UPTET 2018 result declared, how to check

UPTET 2018 result declared, how to check

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Dec 6: The UPTET 2018 result has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The successful candidates will be eligible to prepare for teachers' recruitment examination which is to be conducted in January next year. The results are available on upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

How to check UPTET 2018 result:

Go to upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Click on the UPTET 2018 result link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout