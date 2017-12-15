UPTET 2017 results expected today, how to check

The UPTET 2017 results are expected to be declared today. The results once declared would be available on the official website.

All the candidates are advised to note that there is no official notification regarding the declaration of UPTET 2017 results as yet. The dates for results shared here are only tentative at best. The results, as and when declared, would be updated on the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

How to check UPTET 2017 results:

Go to upbasiceduboard.gov.in

Click on the UPTET result link

Enter required details

View result

Take a printout

