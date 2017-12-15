UPTET 2017 results expected today, how to check

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

The UPTET 2017 results are expected to be declared today. The results once declared would be available on the official website.

UPTET 2017 results expected today, how to check

All the candidates are advised to note that there is no official notification regarding the declaration of UPTET 2017 results as yet. The dates for results shared here are only tentative at best. The results, as and when declared, would be updated on the official website upbasiceduboard.gov.in.

How to check UPTET 2017 results:

  • Go to upbasiceduboard.gov.in
  • Click on the UPTET result link
  • Enter required details
  • View result
  • Take a printout

OneIndia News

Read more about:

uttar pradesh, results

Story first published: Friday, December 15, 2017, 11:16 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 15, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.