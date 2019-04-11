Upset Chandrababu Naidu writes to EC, says 30 per cent EVMs not working

India

oi-Deepika S

Hyderabad, Apr 11: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has written a letter to the Election Commission, demanding re-polling in the state, saying several voters turned back from the polling booths between 7am and 9:30am due to malfunctioning EVMs.

Due to technical glitches, there have been reports of malfunctioning of EVMs from almost all districts and voting did not begin till 9am at several places in Anantapur, Guntur, Kadapa and Kurnool.

According to ANI, in a letter to the poll body, Naidu wrote: "Likely that many voters who returned may not come back for voting even if polling is resumed after replacement / repair of existing EVMs. Therefore repolling needed in all polling stations where polling had not commenced till 9.30am."

"No developed country is using EVMs as they are prone to manipulation. We have hence been demanding that we revert to the ballot paper system," Naidu said.

Naidu wrote another letter to the Andhra Pradesh police chief, seeking action against YSR Congress leaders for allegedly disturbing polling.

Andhra Pradesh is voting for all 175 assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats simultaneously on Thursday in the first phase of the parliamentary polls.