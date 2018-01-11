UPSC Civil Services (Mains) 2017 exam results declared, how to check

The UPSC Civil Services (Mains) 2017 exam results have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The Main examination was conducted between 28 October and 3 November last year.

The Civil Services examination is conducted by the UPSC annually in three stages - preliminary, mains and interview - to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The roll numbers of the candidates, who cleared the mains examination were made available on the commission's website it said, without mentioning the total number of successful candidates.

Personality test or interview of the selected candidates is likely to commence from 19 February, the UPSC said. The e-summon letter for the personality test of candidates called for interview may be downloaded from the commission's website from 18 January, it said.

The mark sheets of candidates, who have not qualified, would be put on UPSC's website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting the personality tests) and would be available on the portal for a period of 60 days. The results are available on upsc.gov.in.

