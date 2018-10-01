UPSC allows candidates to withdraw applications: Here's how to do it

New Delhi, Oct 1: In a first, the Union Public Service Commission has allowed candidates to withdraw their applications in case they are not prepared for the exam. The arrangement will be implemented beginning with Engineering Services Examination, 2019.

The move is significant as it will save the candidates from losing their one attempt USPC has attempt limits for some examinations. However, the exam fees will not be refunded in such cases.

The move came after some of the candidates had wished to cancel their candidature as they were not prepared. Considering their requests, the Commission decided to introduce the facility of withdrawal of the application.

Here's how to do it

• You are advised to go through the instructions carefully before filling up the request for withdrawal of application

• Provide the details of registered application with registration-id. There is no provision for withdrawing incomplete applications

• Before making the request for withdrawal, keep your registered mobile number and the email-id provided at the time of submission of application, handy

• Separate OTPs will be sent by the Commission on the registered mobile number and email-id. Request for withdrawal will be accepted only after it is confirmed by validating the OTP sent on both platforms. The OTP will be valid for 30 minutes only

• Do remember not to share the OTP with anybody else

• If you have submitted more than one application form, then the higher registration-id of application (meaning, the latest) will be considered for withdrawal and all earlier applications will be treated as cancelled automatically

• After the final acceptance of the online withdrawal of application, print the authenticated receipt

• Once the application has been withdrawn, it cannot be revived

• The UPSC has no provision to refund any fee amount you pay, so in case of successful withdrawal of application, the fee will not be refunded

• On successful completion of withdrawal of application, an auto-generated email and SMS will be sent on candidate's registered email-id and mobile

• In case any candidate has not submitted the request for withdrawal of application he/she may contact UPSC on email-id: upscsoap@nic.in immediately