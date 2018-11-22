  • search

UPPSC 2016 interviews dates

By Simran Kashyap
    New Delhi, Nov 22: The UPPSC 2016 interviews are set to begin soon. More details can also be availed on the official website.

    The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission will conduct the interviews for the candidates of PCS(Mains) 2016 from 10th December to 24th January 2019.

    "There is no provision of interviews in the service rule of district horticulture officers so their results will be announced after the interviews of remaining candidates," said Jagdish, secretary, UPPSC.

    An official notice for the schedule of the interviews was released on the website. The exams were conducted from 20th September 2016 till 8th October 2016. The UPPSC Mains exam was conducted various exam centres of Allahabad and Lucknow. At least 2,50,696 candidates had appeared in the preliminary stage of the exams held on March 20, 2016. The board had released the result of examination after 25 months of the exam date. The candidates who had appeared for the UPPSC Mains 2016 can check their results and the schedule for interviews on the website- uppsc.up.nic.in.

    Story first published: Thursday, November 22, 2018, 7:37 [IST]
