    UP: Trainer aircraft crashes near Aligarh; All six on-board safe

    By Vishal S
    Lucknow, Aug 27: A private trainer aircraft has reportedly crashed near Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh. The aircraft with registration VT-AVV is said to have crashed at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip. There are no reports of any casualities or injuries.

    The incident took place at the airstrip on Aligarh - Sikandra Road in outskirts of Aligarh city.

    "There were people on-board the aircraft when it crashed after one of its wheels got stuck in a wire during landing. All 6 people are safe with no injuries," reports quoted an official as saying.

    A few months ago, an aircraft being used for civil aviation training crashed in Pune district, injuring the pilot. The crash happened near Rui village in Indapur taluka. The aircraft belonged to the Carver Aviation Private

    In February, a pilot died after a Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed in Bengaluru. The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)-made aircraft crashed at HAL Airport in Bengaluru. Both the pilots - Squadron leader Negi and Squadron leader Abrol - of the fighter aircraft had ejected, but one of them died as he had landed on the wreckage of the aircraft.

    [Kiran trainer aircraft crashes in Telangana, Court of Inquiry ordered]

    The other pilot who had also ejected has succumbed to injuries in a hospital. The pilots were on a sortie to test the upgraded aircraft.

    More UTTAR PRADESH News

    Read more about:

    uttar pradesh aligarh crash

