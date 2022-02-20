For Quick Alerts
UP Third Phase, Punjab Election 2022 LIVE: Voting to begin at 7 am
India
New Delhi, Feb 20: The stage is set for voting on all seats in Punjab and 55 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Polling will begin at 7 am on Sunday and continue till 6 pm.
A total of 627 candidates are in the fray in UP third phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote. While, Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies.
UP third Phase and Punjab Election 2022: Stay tuned for all the updates here:
