    UP Third Phase, Punjab Election 2022 LIVE: Voting to begin at 7 am

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 20: The stage is set for voting on all seats in Punjab and 55 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Polling will begin at 7 am on Sunday and continue till 6 pm.

    UP Third Phase, Punjab Election 2022 LIVE: Voting to begin at 7 am

    A total of 627 candidates are in the fray in UP third phase, in which over 2.15 crore people are eligible to vote. While, Punjab is witnessing a multi-cornered contest among the Congress, AAP, SAD-BSP alliance, BJP-PLC-SAD (Sanyukt) and the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha, a political front of various farmer bodies.

    UP third Phase and Punjab Election 2022: Stay tuned for all the updates here:

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:19 AM, 20 Feb
    Punjab
    In Punjab, there are a total of 2,14,99,804 voters, including 1,02,00,996 women.
    1:18 AM, 20 Feb
    Entering into an alliance with Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt), the saffron party has asked voters to go for a “double-engine government” for “Nawan” (new) Punjab.
    1:13 AM, 20 Feb
    Punjab
    The BJP, which used to be a junior partner during its previous alliance with the SAD, is fighting the elections as a major partner.
    1:08 AM, 20 Feb
    Punjab
    With Sukhbir Singh Badal in the driving seat, the SAD called itself “Punjab’s own party” and promised all-round development of the state.
    1:06 AM, 20 Feb
    Punjab
    The stakes are also high for the Shiromani Akali Dal which is contesting the polls in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party after breaking ties with the BJP in 2020 over the farm laws issue.
    12:59 AM, 20 Feb
    Uttar Pradesh
    Louise Khurshid is the wife of senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.
    12:58 AM, 20 Feb
    Uttar Pradesh
    Among the prominent faces in the fray in this phase are BJP's Satish Mahana (Maharajpur in Kanpur) and Ramvir Upadhaya (Sadabad in Hathras) and Louise Khurshid, who is contesting on the Congress' ticket from Farrukhabad Sadar.
    12:38 AM, 20 Feb
    Uttar Pradesh
    The BJP has fielded Union minister S P Singh Baghel from the Karhal seat.
    12:38 AM, 20 Feb
    Uttar Pradesh
    The Karhal assembly seat, from where Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is contesting, will also go to the polls in the third phase on Sunday.
    12:29 AM, 20 Feb
    Punjab
    The Aam Aadmi Party, which has emerged as a major contender, is eyeing to wrest power while projecting the Delhi model of governance.
    12:19 AM, 20 Feb
    Punjab
    The Congress is banking on decisions like reducing electricity tariff and fuel prices, taken during current CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s 111-day tenure.
    12:12 AM, 20 Feb
    Punjab
    The ruling Congress, which is seeking to retain power, has come under severe attack from its political opponents over various issues, including drug menace and corruption.
    12:06 AM, 20 Feb
    Uttar Pradesh
    Districts where third phase polling being held: Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur and Mahoba.

