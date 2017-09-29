UP TET: Written test compulsory for primary teachers’ appointment

For the UP TET, written examination is compulsory for aspirants. The exam can be given by only those candidates who have cleared Teacher's Eligibility Test (TET).

The Cabinet in a meeting presided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved an amendment in the UP Basic Shiksha Adhyapak Sewa Niyamawali (rules), said state government spokesperson and minister for power Shrikant Sharma.

Therefore, an aspirant will now to pass a written examination of 60 marks. Rest 40 marks will be for educational qualifications, the minister said. The Shiksha Mitras will get an opportunity as per court directives. They will a get weightage of 2.5 marks for each year of service upto a maximum of 25 marks.

Minister for Basic Education Anupama Jaiswal said 1.37 lakh primary teachers will be appointed through this new process. Among other key decisions, the cabinet eased norms related to felling of trees other than mango, neem, sal and mahua on private land with some riders, the minister said.

The government has, however, urged farmers to plant 10 trees for each tree cut by them, he added. The cabinet decided to amend the rules pertaining to the Right to Education check the arbitrary functioning of private schools. This has been done to ensure strict compliance of the provision providing free education to 25 per cent poor children, the minister said.

To a question on when children of administrative officers and leaders will start taking admissions in government schools, the other spokesman of the government Siddharth Nath Singh said that efforts were on in this direction.

Facilities and quality of education in government schools are being improved, Singh, who also is a state minister, said.

