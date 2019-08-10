  • search
    UP STF foils plot to kill BJP MLA Sushil Singh: 3 arrested

    By PTI
    Lucknow, Aug 09: The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Friday arrested a notorious sharpshooter, who was allegedly planning to kill BJP MLA Sushil Singh, after a brief encounter in Varanasi, an official statement said.

    Shiv Prakash Tiwari alias Dhoni Tiwari was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, it said. Following a tip off, Tiwari and two of his associates -- Manish Kesarwani and Ajnana Singh -- were arrested from Varanasi's Cantt police station area, the STF statement said.

    During interrogation, Tiwari revealed he had come to Varanasi with his associates to kill Singh, the BJP MLA from Saiyadraja assembly constituency.

    His associates were doing a recce for it, the statement said. Tiwari was convicted in the sensational murder of Hindu Yuva Vahini leader Bishnu Dutt Ojha in 2011 in Basti district but was absconding, it said.

    Story first published: Saturday, August 10, 2019, 9:57 [IST]
